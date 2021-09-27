Area Arrests for Sept. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bradley Eugene Baggett, 52, 329 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Thomas Ballew, 55, 4156 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Malcolm Gerald Lowery, 21, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 23, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and loitering and prowling.
• Casey Catherine Mingle, 33, 2200 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• Marlon Billy Morris, 59, 275 Pixie Way, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and improper U-turns.
• Charles Robert Williams, 48, 235 Vess Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jerry Douglas Williams Jr., 27, 9866 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Samuel Brant Williams, 51, 700 Holland Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert Lee Samuel Young, 33, 159 McIntosh Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Hunter Lamar Bowers, 24, 367 Old Cottonwood Mill Road-A, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault (gun).
• Elmer Turpin Campbell Jr., 29, 971 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hit and run, headlights and other lights required violation, two counts of felony probation violation, two counts of driving without insurance and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Houston Gage Avary Earley, 23, 100 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and driving with an expired license plate.
• James Wesley Forester Sr., 50, 518 Shamrock Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shaun David Jones, 34, 1279 Highway 411 S.-room 30, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ryan Nathaniel McDaniel, 26, 781 Fox Road, Hiawassee, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
• Vann Marcus Mitchell, 58, 3797 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Travis Alan Oneal, 29, 160 Redding Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, following too closely and failure to exercise due care while driving (proper use of phones and radios).
• Octavious Keandre Thompkins, 25, 112 McKinley St.-1, Milledgeville, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and speeding.
• Kristina Elizabeth Nicole Vaughn, 26, 196 W. Vann Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Austin Gregory Wilson, 26, 821 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Cecylia Renee Bartlett, 48, 179 Dogwood Hills Drive-213, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Rachelle Nicole Dunagan, 22, 345 Doogrun Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possess/display/use of any false/altered identification and driving without a valid license.
• Breanna Leshae Garrison, 26, 4041 Highway 411 N., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Lorenzo Molina-Geronimo, 35, 146 McFalls St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving without a license.
• Jeremy Vaughn Reed, 41, 3274 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and battery (family violence) and by the Dalton Police Department with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Bryon Jeffery Sanford, 50, 2738 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Easton River Corey Walston, 22, 65 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Pablo Cruz-Soto, 64, 192 Athens Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, running a red light and headlights and other lights required violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.