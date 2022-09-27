Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robin Gerene Bierig, 57, 112 Harrison Lane, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Charles Earl Blackburn Jr., 48, 540 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with speeding, littering the highway, improper passing in a no-passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• Matthew David Bolyard, 25, 193 Mount View Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery and burglary.
• Barry Allen Ellis, 54, 3852 Parker Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Charles Aaron Godfrey, 28, 122 Bent Tree Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• James Harold Leamon, 64, 402 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, safety belts violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and obstructed view/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Alycia Faith Revels, 19, 200 S. Line St.-417, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving without insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of meth.
• Travis James Smith, 36, 831 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Taiyonna Noell Tibbs, 23, 308 Paige St.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Luther Sherfield Bedwell III, 42, 112 Harrison Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Audra Deems, 51, 220 Thompson Loop Road N.E., Ranger, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Allen Dyer, 52, 187 Wilson Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• James Andrew Elder, 41, 187 Wilson Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Rocky Lane Goforth, 53, 2209 Old Ivy Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.