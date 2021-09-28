Area Arrests for Sept. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald B. Lilley, 49, 111 Nordick Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, public drunk and disorderly conduct.
• Geronimo Edwardo Rodriguez, 37, 315 Emerald Parkway, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a taillights/lenses violation.
• Cynthia Renee McNeese, 54, 385 Whittemore Hollow Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jacob Elijah Patterson, 40, 870 Sugar Hollow Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Kiyanna Younique Satterfield, 29, 722 W. 12th St. Court, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Kanika Staton, 43, 522 Latimore St.-141, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting, giving false information to a law officer and fugitive from justice. (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Bronson Thaboua, 30, 8633 Lorraine Drive, Youngsville, Louisiana, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Kasey Jordan Hampton, 24, 93 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
