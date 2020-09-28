Area Arrests for Sept. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Telisha Mae Langston, 35, 2244 Kerr Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and driving without insurance.
• David Emmanuel Ostalaza, 45, 320 W. Oak St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with battery and aggravated assault.
• Andrew Parks, 34, 642 White Pines Drive, Dallas, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, two counts of safety belts violation (children 8 and under), commercial vehicle driver possessing alcohol, commercial vehicle hours of service violation and speeding.
• Jerry Wayne Paul, 62, 2515 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
• Tela Jayvonta Walker, 22, 396 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jonathan Paul Williams, 35, 118 Revina Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Adrian Lane Brinkman, 26, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Hunter Chase Cleary, 26, 529 Carbondale Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with three counts of felony probation violation, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Brandi Nicole Coulter 47, 1477 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with an expired driver's license, DUI (multiple substances) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Morgan Jeret Elrod, 20, 2105 Enclave Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21, failure to dim headlights and failure to maintain lane.
• Lizbeth Pantuj, 19, 25 Strickland Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, headlights and other lights required violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Colby Phillips, 18, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Shelby Phillips, 18, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Eddie Jason Ramirez, 17, 620 Fourth Ave.-12, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Cordelia Chyanne Baldridge, 18, 2005 Old Morris Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (no forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin Tyler Hyde, 17, 152 Earl St., Plainville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (no forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rachael Hyde, 42, 173 Kinman Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (no forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Matthew Kidwell, 43, 214 McFall St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Enrique Domingo Loarca-Tercero, 25, 911 N. Fourth Ave.-18, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Alexander Matthew Perks, 24, 1915 Brady Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (no forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mario Vargas-Pineda, 51, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and failure to report an accident.
• James Marvin Weaver, 50, 2406 Taylor Town Road N.E., Ranger, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, DUI and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
• Shellan Shae Hicks, 44, 1478 Shady Acres Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jeffery Wayne Holcomb, 40, 1478 Shady Acres Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.