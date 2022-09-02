Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Thomas Lamar Adams, 56, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Terry William Hasty, 53, 1836 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Clayton Morgan, 51, 342 Keith St.-10, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Angela Danielle Phillips, 43, 342 Keith St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and possession of meth.
• Ezekiel Vanquez Stevenson, 33, 4390 Pinewalk Drive, Alpharetta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Robert Tyler Terry, 28, 2284 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Julie Ann Anthony, 51, 108 Pine St., Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with two counts of drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), texting while driving and improper lane change or usage.
• Kimberly Michelle Bridges, 34, 334 Ensley Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Deonte Rashaud Ellis, 21, 811 Yonah Drive, Canton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change or usage.
• Misty Lee Kelley, 33, 1667 Sugar Creek Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Stephanie Marie Sexton, 38, 1701 Highway 2, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and felony tampering with evidence.
