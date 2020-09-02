Area Arrests for Sept. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gerald Lee Combs, 39, 1103 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, DUI, hit and run, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, public drunkenness, driving without a license, improper lane change or usage, running a red light and improper backing.
• Albert Lee Dawson, 26, 601 James St.-Lot 131, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Mariano Gonzalez-Pascual, 57, 1910 Bryson Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Maurice Antwon Mills, 39, 1116 Willowdale Road-732, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Brian Patrick Neill, 31, 23 Homewood Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• James Lionel Pair, 67, 1216 Alabama Ave., Gadsden, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and hit and run.
• William Shaun Pelham, 34, 251 Hidden Oaks Drive, Flintstone, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Antonio Perez, 20, 900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult).
• Dawn Michelle Pierce, 43, 1121 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
