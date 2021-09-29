Area Arrests for Sept. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Stephen Barnes, 70, 826 Shugart Road-B3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), hit and run, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage and passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Torey Wayne Brafford, 39, 4770 Homestead Ridge Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by state probation with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Timothy Wayne Campbell, 53, 805 Beirut Place-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Eddie Arvel Edwards, 63, 930 Oak Hills St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Joshua Paul Lytle, 42, 1290 McIntyre Road, Rock Spring, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kayla Ann Martinez, 20, 204 Chandlers Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Leslie Keith Nichols, 39, 789 Bermuda St.-F4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• William Thomas Rice, 40, 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated stalking and simple assault (family violence).
• Chad Adrian Rogers, 35, 2318 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Wesley Kyle Savage, 42, 472 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• William Lamar Seiber, 33, 717 Timberlake Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Christopher Matthew White, 35, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Quaterrius Taylor, 32, 5504 Upshaw Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.