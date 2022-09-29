Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Javier Aguilar, 33, 655 Jupiter Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Samuel Ray Boren, 42, 619 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Natille Cropper, 29, 8182 W. Main Center, Centerhill, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Anita Gail Crow, 63, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Joshua Michael Molina, 32, 818 Shugart Road-A5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Julia M. Pineda Perez, 35, 202 High Mountain Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Duckworth, 26, 1677 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Elder Gabriel-Tomas, 24, 402 Barbara Ave.-8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), battery (family violence) and possession/display/use of false/altered identification.
• Barbara Jean Sample, 38, 2116 Pineview Road, Fort Myers, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
