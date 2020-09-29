Area Arrests for Sept. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Anthony Mariano Chacon, 33, 2389 Street Place, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Logan Machelle Voss Davis, 17, 43 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Fidencio Diego, 26, 1415 Stevenson Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Micheal Eugene Harris, 41, 123 George Brock Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Melissa Dawn Krell, 49, 1335 Highland Way, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
• Christina Jane Owenby, 40, 463 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Terry Lynn Wooden, 53, 320 Patricia Lane N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, affixing material to reduce light/tint violation, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jessie Allen Shaw, 33, 111 Charlotte Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny (theft of an automobile), felony theft by taking/larceny, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
