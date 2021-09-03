Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Jacob Acevedo, 27, 3195 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michelle Lyn Johnson, 52, 4318 E. Nance Springs Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, domesticated animals running at large and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Colby Austin Weaver, 30, 512 Ross Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Karina Martinez, 25, 133 Lillian Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• Toneka Yevette Reid, 38, 7 Carroll St., Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Cape Girardeau County, Missouri) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.