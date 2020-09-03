Area Arrests for Sept. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Triston Dawn Massingill, 17, 9 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth.

• John Anthony Smith, 40, 126 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth; possession of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer and violation of standards for brake lights.

• Nathan Vladimir Schwark, 19, 43 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you