Area Arrests for Sept. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Triston Dawn Massingill, 17, 9 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth.
• John Anthony Smith, 40, 126 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth; possession of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer and violation of standards for brake lights.
• Nathan Vladimir Schwark, 19, 43 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
