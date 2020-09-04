Area Arrests for Sept. 5-6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jerry Micheal Card, 54, 252 Wilson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Taylor Veniece Hagan, 22, 203 Briar Ridge Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Deanna Lynn Laboube, 51, 3950 Highway A, Union, Missouri, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice.
• Angel Marie Newberry, 50, 4041 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and safety belts violation.
• Terrance Rodrigues Taylor, 43, 701 Fourth Ave.-17, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Ashley Lee Thomas, 27, 837 Mountain Crest Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice.
• Christopher Adam Rogers, 33, 208 Treefork Way, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
