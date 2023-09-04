Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 63-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a license and DUI (drugs).
• A 71-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 65-year-old Kennesaw man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, tire violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with eight counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks) and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tenneseee).
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 2 drug, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), headlights violation and failure to maintain lane and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 22-year-old Calhoun man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 40-year-old Ooltewah, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with drug-related objects, DUI and running a red light.
• A 38-year-old Cohutta man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 41-year-old Crandall woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances).
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• A 30-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and public drunkenness.
• A 24-year-old Calhoun man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 50-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 25-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, DUI and public drunkenness.
• A 38-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (multiple substances), driving without insurance and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• A 48-year-old Crandall man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 27-year-old Ellijay man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of the Georgia hands free law, speeding, three counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 59-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, DUI, lights violation, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• A 19-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor and a lights violation.
• A 43-year-old Georgetown, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 49-year-old Georgetown, Tennessee, woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 37-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 21-year-old Gainesville man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 54-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change or usage.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
