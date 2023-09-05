Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 57-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
