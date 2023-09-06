Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with drug-related objects, marijuana.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances) and two counts of hit and run.
