Area Arrests for Sept. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Andrew Craig Beavers, 30, 1525 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Kayla Nicole Kendrick, 21, 2165 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Cassandra Monique Kinser, 38, 1657 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession with intent to distribute meth; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking in meth or amphetamine; and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Gustavo Colin Mallozzi, 49, 411 Sassafras St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Kenneth Richard Morgan, 35, 606 Bettis Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Aubrey Clayton Silvers, 55, 1657 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Luis Angel Martinez-Hernandez, 36, 106 Shallowford Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/family violence/battery) and battery (family violence).
• Anthony Albert Crowe, 20, 963 Mountain Creek Road-M131, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (alcohol present in blood or urine), crossing guard line with drugs without consent, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, speeding and reckless driving.
• Sergio Antonio Rosillo-Lozano, 28, 253 Village Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and headlights and other lights required.
• Linda Asalia Adame, 28, 1065 Orchard Way-9 Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Tony Morales Adame, 28, 892 Manis Road N.E., Dalton, was placed Sunday on a parole hold by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
• Cybill Brianna Headrick, 33, 39019 Sycamore Ave., Slidell, Louisiana, wash charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joseph Thomas Howard, 36, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-808, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Pablo Perez-Tercero, no address listed, 35, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and battery.
• Perry Joseph Williams, 55, 733 Betty Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI and failure to maintain lane/wrong side of the road.
• Ishmael Monta Washington, 30, 109 Parker Drive N.W., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI (less safe); and hit and run.
• Stanley Blankenship, 59, 366 Hannah Circle, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with willful obstruction of law officers; possession of meth; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Douglas Rex Emmons, 55, 702 Headrick Park, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Anthony Scott Miller, 34, 4103 Sidney Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police officer and failure to maintain lane.
