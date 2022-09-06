Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Blake Williams, 37, 460 S. Second Ave.-460, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with loitering and prowling, public drunk, criminal trespass and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Richard James Barry, 31, 122 Cochran Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Patricia Cornelison, 38, 2005 Old Morris Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Malachi Jeremiah Horn, 26, 177 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Miguel Fernando Pablo-Pablo, 29, 211 Griffin St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of DUI (endangering a child under 14), DUI (less safe), fraudulent driver’s license or identification card/false statements in application, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to report an accident, driving without a valid license and hit and run.
• Rigoberto Zuniga, 29, 411 Meeting St.-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• John Robert Beach, 35, 110 Owens Road, Rossville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to private property and obstructing an emergency call.
• Esmeralda Martinez, 22, 510 N. Varnell Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Joshua Steward Maynard, 40, 147 Freeman Circle, Benton, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting.
• Lonnie Howard Overby, 54, 412 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Kristopher Cody Patrick, 36, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-624, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Mario Patterson, 49, 310 Hagen St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), felony theft by taking/larceny/other, misdemeanor theft by conversion of business property, misdemeanor theft by deception, second-degree criminal damage to private property, felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Matthew Frank Sloan, 47, 309 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and parole violation.
• Yasmine Danielle Smith, 25, 233 Bell Loop, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Angel Mae Whaley, 19, 350 Sixth St.-B, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Andrew Bush, 62, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-826, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and obstructing an emergency call.
• Kortonyo Carter, 22, 2009 Hardy St., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Anthony Lane Chastain Jr., 36, 3823 Brock Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery, simple battery and disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Frank Haney, 46, 735 Reed Pond Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with an expired license.
• John Lloyd Osborne, 55, 105 E. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Daniel Lee Pheagin, 35, 1764 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Tracey Dwight Watkins, 51, 400 Sixth Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Christopher David Watson, 56, 76 Old East Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, DUI and public indecency.
• Miryan Mayra Garcia, 41, 1942 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery (family violence).
• Kyle Ryan Lofty, 20, 270 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery and false imprisonment.
• David Ramos Maldonado, 26, 811 Park Creek Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Matthew Thornton Mann, 48, 1336 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Travis Wayne Morrow, 28, 309 Nicholas Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Maria Isabel Pimentel, 45, 406 S. Thornton Ave.-9, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, failure to maintain lane and running a red light.
• Ashton Drake Storey, 28, 325 Goodwill Drive-15, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery, battery (family violence), burglary (forced entry, dwelling), felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, first-degree criminal damage to private property and harassing communications.
