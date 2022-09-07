Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kaleb Danelle Cooks, 22, 117 Jon Court, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with driving with an expired license plate, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and manufacture/delivery/distribution/sale/possession with intent to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 controlled substance.
• Eddie Arvel Edwards, 64, 930 Oak Hills St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Raymond Anthony Newton, 29, 1112 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
• Brandon Lee Ramirez, 28, 3195 Circleview Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brian Charles Roberts Sr., 34, 714 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Hannah Michelle Silvers, 24, 201 Frontier Trail, Varnell, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Benjamin Joshua Starks, 39, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Marshall Hodge Voyles, 25, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth,, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI (less safe) and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
