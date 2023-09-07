Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 34-year-old Ringgold man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with computer pornography.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with drug-related objects.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence).
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 40-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• A 24-year-old Resaca woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and possession of a schedule 2 drug and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 40-year-old Ringgold man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 39-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• A 45-year-old Whitwell, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and reckless driving.
