Area Arrests for Sept. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeffrey Watson, 24, 8503 Glendevon Court, Riverdale, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• Nicholas Scott Thompson, 28, 2216 Mount Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and speeding.
