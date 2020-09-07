Area Arrests for Sept. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Davez Dove-Clark Barber, 34, 4585 Spring Valley Point Way, College Park, was charged Friday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
• Russell Douglas Dean, 47, 111 Gillespie Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault on am officer engaged in duties, theft by shoplifting, DUI, obstruction of an officer by threat or violence (three counts), failure to stop at a stop sign (two counts), felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, too fast for conditions and hit and run.
• Alexis Quiroz, 20, 1415 Sienna Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with probation violation (two counts) and willful obstruction of law officers.
• Bryan Romero, 18, 4633 Old Dixie Highway-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping a minor, cruelty to a child (two counts), simple assault, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony (two counts) and giving false name/address/date of birth to law enforcement officers.
• Manuel Eduardo Carrasco, 19, 125 Crusher Run Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
• Augustine Matthew Galvan, 23, 1507 Jackson Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation (two counts).
• Brennen Howard, 28, 4243 Cox Farm Road, Acworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, speeding, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, simple assault, cruelty to child, battery (family violence), reckless driving, aggressive driving, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug, improper stopping/parking on roadway, improper lane change or usage, impeding the flow of traffic and speeding.
• Keionce Dejuna Lovelace, 29, 725 Riverbend Road-6, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Magaly Nava, 33, 1112 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Vicente Vazquez-Lopez, 26, 172 S. Tinker Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and taillights violation.
• Jalen Lamar Storey, 26, 816 Shugart Road-B5, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sale marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and failure to appear.
• Noah Alexander Swinney, 25, 1338 Oakview Drive N.W., was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and cruelty to child (two counts).
• Hugh Jackson Boyd, 31, 264 Rooker Road, Gordon, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with
• Andres Corrales, 54, 1200 Stacy Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI; lighted headlights and other lights required; failure to maintain lane; no insurance; and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Dustin Shane Dilbeck, 31, 235 Buford Ridley Road, apartment 1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), failure to use signal and improper land change/failure to maintain lane.
• Terry Kile Duckworth, 49, 155 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Sabrina Nickisha Hill, 43, 809 Clark St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Shawn Holcomb, 44, 1222 MLK Blvd.-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Victor Larios-Ortiz, 21, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to a child and battery (family violence).
• George Lebron Morgan, 35, 1700 N. Chamberlain Ave.-B, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), speeding, improper lane change or usage, failure to maintain lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Quendida Perez-Escalante, 19, 1313 Herbert St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to a child (two counts), battery (family violence) and furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Dana Joel Savage, 46, 421 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, DUI, willful obstruction of law officers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane (wrong side of road), passing in a no-passing zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
• Joshua Bryan Swinney, 20, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-503, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Dewey Patrick Gates, 55, 3344 Hurricane Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, cruelty to a child and terroristic threats and acts.
• Geraldean Deborah Harris, 64, 2838 Viking Drive, Columbus, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, operating motor vehicle while registration is suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Julia Beth Thomison, 35, 325 Goodwill Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
