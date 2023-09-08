Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 45-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 35-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 63-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, sale of a schedule 1/2 drug, trafficking in meth (possession), use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 45-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and simple battery (family violence).
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and two counts of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
