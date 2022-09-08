Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ryan Carl Dennison, 29, 843 McAfee St.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Daniel Wade Germany, 46, 2141 County Road 44, Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and fugitive from justice (Rutherford County, Tennessee).
• John Charles Hall, 45, 1205 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alexyeus Dashana Harris, 24, 15 Greyrock, Adairsville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and sale of meth.
• Mark Joseph Hunt, 58, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-524, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Khadijah Constance Kennebrew, 28, 400 Ellis Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and battery.
• Octavious Dijion Ludwig, 28, 902 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, felony probation violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dewey Clinton Phillips, 29, 476 Kirby Young Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Jordan Baldridge, 32, 2626 Old Chattanooga Road-103, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
