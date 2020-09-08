Area Arrests for Sept. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Oscar Alanis, 18, 1017 Arizona Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs), restricted licenses violation and driving with an expired license.
• Brittany Nicole Keesecker, 26, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, five counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and loitering/prowling.
• Ricky Shane Pigman, 32, 4720 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), texting while driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Tommy Wayne Ellard, 40, 1351 Wiggins Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence) and by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking, second-degree burglary (forced entry, non-residence) and two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
