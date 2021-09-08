Area Arrests for Sept. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tonya Jo Martin, 39, 980 Redbud Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and trafficking in meth or amphetamine.
• Rhonda Jean Simmons, 59, 3069 Highway 411 S., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• James Christopher Dawson, 40, 484 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• John William Dempsey, 38, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Michaela Karsan Gazaway, 22, 273 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Carlos Lopez-Miranda, 22, 506 Parkside Place-76F, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Jerry Dewayne Martin, 68, 254 Warbird Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tammy Darlene Moten, 50, 392 Sitton Road S, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Lee Neal, 24, 515 Martha Sue Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Pedro Davila Salazar, 23, 622 Fifth Ave.-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Roderick Marlo Storey, 56, 123 Chisholm Trail, Varnell, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with texting while driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Edward David White, 60, 1601 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with public indecency and giving false information to a law officer.
• John Wayne Baggett Jr., 30, 364 E. Third Ave., Eton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Brittany Adrian Bice, 21, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cara Diona Broom, 32, 1401 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Cristian Alexander Pablo-Virbes, 18, 3114 10th Ave.-A, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
