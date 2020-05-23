• The city of Dalton Public Works Department will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for that week, routes will be completed as:
-- Monday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday.
-- Tuesday's, Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule that week.
• Dalton Utilities' and OptiLink's business offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
The 24-hour outage line (706-278-1313) is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Business offices will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Memorial Day holiday schedule
-- Saturday: All locations open normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
-- Monday: All locations closed.
-- Tuesday: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westside normally closed).
-- Wednesday: Resume normal hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., McGaughey Chapel closed).
• All Whitfield County offices will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
• The Varnell City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The police department will be on shift and may be reached at (706) 694-3141. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.