• Dalton Utilities’ and OptiLink’s business offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.

• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. The locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.

All locations will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.

— Saturday, Sept. 2: All locations open normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

— Monday, Sept. 4: All locations closed.

— Tuesday, Sept. 5: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westside normally closed).

— Wednesday, Sept. 6: Resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel closed).

• Varnell City Hall will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

