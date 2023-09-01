• Dalton Utilities’ and OptiLink’s business offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. The locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
— Saturday, Sept. 2: All locations open normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
— Monday, Sept. 4: All locations closed.
— Tuesday, Sept. 5: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westside normally closed).
— Wednesday, Sept. 6: Resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel closed).
• Varnell City Hall will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.