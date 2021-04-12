Area high schools receive AP Honor School recognition

Coahulla Creek High School, Dalton High School, Northwest Whitfield High School and Southeast Whitfield High School all earned AP Honor School status in at least one area for the 2019-20 academic year,
Dalton High School was an AP (Advanced Placement) Access and Support School and an AP STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) School, according to the Georgia Department of Education. AP Access and Support Schools had at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earned scores of three or higher, while AP STEM School status entails a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A and AP Computer Science Principles).
"I'm really proud, especially in a year of COVID-19, with schools shut down (for the final two months of that academic year) and students having to take the tests virtually," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton's High's principal. "Our students persevered and did so well on those AP exams."
Coahulla Creek, Northwest and Southeast were named AP STEM Schools, and Southeast was also an AP Access and Support School, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Coahulla Creek was also an AP STEM Achievement School (AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of three or higher).
"We are proud to offer a variety of rigorous AP courses," said Denise Pendley, Southeast's principal. "AP teachers work hard to provide challenging work that lays the foundation for success on AP exams and in college courses."
Northwest's faculty does "a great job of preparing our students for STEM-related courses at the college level," said Britt Adams, Northwest's principal. "We are proud to be able to offer so many AP STEM choices for students to give them the opportunity to take more rigorous courses and to be able to potentially earn college credit while in high school."
Coahulla Creek's principal, Tracy Mardis, said he's "proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication of our students and teachers."
"Our students certainly rose above many challenges and difficult times at the end of the school year to achieve this honor," Mardis said. "Our teachers have done a great job building an exceptional AP Program over the years here and providing students with challenging educational opportunities."
Georgia's public school class of 2020 had the 17th highest AP pass rate in the nation, and 38.5% of Georgia's class of 2020 took an AP exam while in high school, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The percentage of low-income AP test-takers — based on the performance of students who used an AP exam fee reduction, which states look to as a marker of equitable participation for low-income students — who scored three or higher increased in Georgia for the second straight year, rising from 43.7% for the class of 2019 to 49.4% for the class of 2020.
