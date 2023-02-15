A team of “Mathletes” from Dalton Junior High School won the regional finals of the Mathcounts competition, which was sponsored by the Northwest Chapter of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers.
The winning team members were Jenaro Diaz, Celia Espitia, Jack Houston and Andrea Najera. The team was coached by Kate Orr. Other schools represented were Dade Middle School, Hammond Creek Middle School and St. Mary’s School.
The competition was held Feb. 10 at Georgia Power Company’s operating headquarters in Floyd County. The second and third place teams were Hammond Creek Middle School and St. Mary’s School respectively. The top individual scorer was Houston from Dalton Junior High. Second place was awarded to Anslie Wright of Hammond Creek Middle. Espitia from Dalton Junior High won third place.
Mathcounts is a national mathematics coaching and competition program and is nationally sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers. It is designed to increase enthusiasm for and advance achievement in middle school mathematics throughout the United States.
