Music, particularly marching bands, "has given me everything, and it's everything I care about in a lot of ways," said Nic Farris, a Dalton High School graduate who has played in several of the nation's top percussion ensembles.
"To be with the best in the world is surreal — it becomes your heart and soul — and there's nothing like the feeling you get when 30 people have played something perfect."
"It's so rewarding to march indoor and drum corps," Farris told area percussion students — including those from Dalton High and Dalton Junior High School — Saturday at Dalton High during the first Northwest Georgia Percussion Ensemble Festival. "They teach you so many lessons."
"There's a sense of community in band," and it boosts "self-esteem," said Farris, who played for Music City Mystique, a world-renowned theatrical percussion ensemble based in Nashville, Tennessee, and Ohio's Bluecoats, a world class competitive drum and bugle corps. "This program (at Dalton High) taught me discipline."
Daisy Cardona-Kay — Dalton Junior High School’s band director and the mariachi and percussion director for Dalton High School — telling Farris to play marimba "is a moment that changed my life," he said. His music experiences "have definitely taught me the most about how to work really hard."
Farris shared with students how they, too, can earn a spot in prestigious bands as he has, and he even offered to share routines with them that "helped me make it."
In order to play with elite groups, "you have to take care of your physical health," said Farris, who has a bachelor's degree from Georgia Tech and is completing his master's at the same university. "That will make your rehearsals so much more enjoyable."
Mental health is as important, if not more so, he said. Mindfulness practices — from yoga to meditation — have helped Farris, as have simple scheduling methods like "to-do lists, calendars and having a daily habits list."
"Practice every day — that's really what it comes down to — and have a strong intent," he advised. In addition, "you need to be able to take in information, and when you receive feedback, you have to unselfishly want to apply that feedback."
Selflessness, rather than selfishness, is also pivotal, he said.
"Percussionists are some of the most competitive people I've ever met, but it's silly."
Instead, "focus on collaboration, because it's about making music together," he said. "All of music is creating something more than just one person being good."
He implored the students not to allow financial limitations or personal fears to inhibit their music careers.
"There are so many experiences in drum corps that could be intimidating," he said. However, "it's so rewarding."
Emrah Kotan, a classically-trained percussionist, music director and one of the most sought after musicians in the Atlanta music scene, led a pair of clinics Saturday.
"It's a process, one by one," he told students. "Get comfortable — practice — from then on, you start improvising."
"Be creative, (because) you can come up with whatever you want," said Kotan, who has played venues ranging from the Istanbul Jazz Festival to the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and is the drummer/percussionist for four-time Grammy Award winner India Arie. "You can create different timbres and sounds from the drums with practice."
He taught students the difference between son and rumba clave, which Jacques Denoux found "really cool," said the Cass High School percussionist. "It was interesting to learn more about that, and he had a very wide use of polyrhythms."
Denoux's classmate, Kevin Carmack, was intrigued by Kotan's "different techniques, approaches and styles," he said. "I'll definitely use some of the techniques he was using."
Caitlin Jones, a marimba professional and specialist who teaches at Lee University, also led a clinic, and Alex Shive, a percussion instructor for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in New York City and the Atlanta Quest organization Q2, led a session on building positive culture and leadership within a band ensemble, said Cardona-Kay, who organized the festival. Farris, Kotan, Jones and Shive also watched students perform and provided feedback.
The Jacksonville State University Steel Drum Band from Cardona-Kay’s alma mater performed, as did percussion ensembles from Dalton Junior High, Dalton High, Cass Middle School, Cass High School and Carrollton High School, she said. The festival was "an opportunity for percussion groups to perform and learn from each other.”
