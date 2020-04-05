Area residents in TV ads for CASAs

Submitted by the Family Support Council
Local business owners and community leaders are being featured in a series of television public service announcements (PSAs), raising their voices together to speak up for local foster children.
The PSAs will air on several major networks in April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Participants will speak on the need for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers to support and advocate for Whitfield and Murray counties' children in foster care. Murray/Whitfield CASA, a program of the Family Support Council, trains volunteers from the community to serve in the local Juvenile Court as Court Appointed Special Advocates, who mentor local foster children, follow their cases and advocate for their best interests during court proceedings.
More volunteers are needed to give every local foster child a local advocate. Interested citizens can contact the program at (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com to learn more about joining the next training in June.
The production of the PSAs was funded by the local community members featured in the spots: Lynn Laughter, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners; state Sen. Chuck Payne of Dalton; family law attorney Katie O'Gwin; Kristie Gazaway of JBM Office Solutions; Octavio Perez of the Family Support Council's executive board; Erin Widner of Georgia HOPE; Eddie Brooker of North Georgia Toyota; and James Lesslie of Engineered Floors. The PSAs were created and produced by Mike Stephenson with Elijah Clift as chief editor.
