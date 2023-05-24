Area ribbon cuttings
- Submitted by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce
-
-
- Sports Turf Company to install fields at three Whitfield County Schools stadiums
- West Walnut Avenue Chick-fil-A reopens
- Buford woman dies Tuesday from accident on I-75 South in Whitfield County
- Margaret Venable: Leaving the Roadrunner nest
- Bill Napier scholarship awarded to three college-bound football players
- North Whitfield Middle finishes baseball season undefeated
- Union says bus driver strike involving Dalton Public Schools is over
- Davis wins state at youth state track championships, becomes DPRD's first state champion
- One Oliver for another: Mark Oliver takes over Southeast boys basketball after Ben Oliver departure
- Dalton dental practice to offer free oral care for uninsured/underinsured children, family members on Saturday
