Area schools can apply for beautification projects grants through local group

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is pleased to announce the availability of school beautification grants for fall 2020. The Committee for Beautification and Community Greening has established mini-grants in celebration of National Planting Day. Beautification grants may range from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $400.
Public and private schools in the Dalton and Whitfield County area are invited to apply for funding that can help implement a project related to planting native plants. A school club, a single classroom, whole grade level or the entire school may organize a project and apply for a grant.
National Planting Day is celebrated annually by Keep America Beautiful in the fall as an opportunity to encourage volunteers to plant native species restoring ecological balance to the environment while creating greener, more beautiful communities. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is making these grants available to improve the visual aspects of our community through projects that beautify and clean the environment.
Knowing that children play a very important part in making this happen, we want them to reap the benefits by participating in a project for their school. Beautification projects could include establishing or supporting a school garden, planting flowers in an outdoor space or using plants for educational purposes.
Grant applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 23 at Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's website using the form on the Beautification Grant Application page. Previous projects can be seen on the School Beautification Projects Page. For questions regarding the form or any aspects of your proposed project, call Executive Director Amy Hartline at (706) 278-5001. Grant winners will be announced on Oct. 30.
Projects should take place in the fall and be completed no later than Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. At the end, grantees will submit a short project summary that will include volunteer hours, actual costs, list of other organizations involved, evaluation of project meeting the goal/purpose intended and before and after photos. Ten percent of the grant will be held by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful until the report is submitted.
