Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics are rolling out again in North Georgia. Residents will once more have this safe, convenient and protective option to arm themselves against the flu in September and October.
The Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, conducted by county health departments in the North Georgia Health District, are for people ages 18 and older and allow residents to stay safely in their vehicles while health department staff wear COVID-19 protective gear to administer flu vaccinations. Clients driving through are encouraged to wear a mask.
The Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics in North Georgia are:
• Whitfield County: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
• Murray County: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 121 W. Market St., Chatsworth. Call (706) 695-4585 for more details.
• Gilmer County: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ETC Pavilion, 1041-1047 Legion Road, Ellijay. Call (706) 635-4363 for more details.
• Cherokee County: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodstock Health Center, 7545 N. Main St., Woodstock. Call (770) 928-0133 or (770) 345-7371 for more details.
• Fannin County: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers Market, 811 Summit St., Blue Ridge. Call (706) 632-3023 for more details.
• Pickens County: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1036 N. Main St., Jasper. Call (706) 253-2821 for more details.
Since 2008, public health in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties has made it possible for residents 18 and older to roll in, roll up a sleeve and arm against the flu safely, quickly and conveniently while seated in their vehicles. Now, as COVID-19 and the especially contagious variants of the virus continue spreading in our communities, it is more important than ever to protect against the flu, reducing the dangerous risk of having both illnesses at the same time.
The four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine offered at the clinics will be the regular flu vaccine offered at the drive-thrus, and the high-dose flu vaccine will be offered to people 65 and older.
Quadrivalent flu vaccine protects people against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.
The high-dose flu vaccine contains four times the amount of protective antigen for immune systems that tend to weaken with age.
The flu vaccine is no cost for anyone under one of several acceptable health insurance plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash will be accepted along with other forms of payment, depending on the county.
While arming residents against the flu at the Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, public health staff and community partners test and update their plans for standing up a temporary Point of Dispensing to rapidly administer medication during a public health crisis. Participating community partners include local law enforcement, volunteers, businesses and first responders such as the county Emergency Management Agency, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits and missed days from work and school, and it can prevent flu-related hospitalizations. As people get vaccinated, they are not only protecting themselves but they are also helping to prevent the spread of the flu to others, including older people, very young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.
The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination. The most convenient way to get that vaccination in North Georgia is at the nearest public health Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic.
For additional details about the Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, contact one of the local county health departments listed.
To learn more about influenza and flu protection, log on to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.