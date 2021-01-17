Capitol security

Armed law enforcement surrounds the Georgia Capitol building in Atlanta on Sunday after the FBI warned states of possible armed protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

 Riley Bunch/CNHI

ATLANTA — Georgia law enforcement surrounded the Capitol building Sunday, prepared for the threat of possible armed protests flagged by the FBI.

But the large law enforcement patrolled quiet streets surrounding the building — pro-Trump extremists nowhere in sight.

Vehicle access to the Capitol building Sunday morning was blocked by dump trucks and police officers. The building was encircled by barricades and Humvees patrolled by armed guardsmen.

After the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries, Georgia state officials were clear: such violence would not be tolerated. Multiple law enforcement agencies monitored possible threats to the state Capitol throughout the week and came together Sunday to create a high-security blockade around the building.

The Georgia National Guard had units guarding the Capitol while sending hundreds of troops and airmen to Washington, D.C., to assist in security ahead Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Gov. Brian Kemp extended an executive order authorizing the Guard to assist the Georgia Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement in response to the threat of armed protests.

Last week, Kemp and other state officials would not disclose details of their security plan, but Sunday, the strategy was clear — dozens of Humvees, SWAT response vehicles and police cars kept anyone from even getting close.

Despite national warnings of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, the scene was quiet during the weekend.

Georgia National Guard Gen. Thomas Carden said it seemed the state’s message of being prepared and ready to respond to any violence was “heard and comprehended.”

Most lawmakers will not be at the Capitol building next week. Both the House and the Senate will not meet so the budget committees can tackle the amended fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budgets.

This is a developing story.

