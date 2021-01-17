ATLANTA — Georgia law enforcement surrounded the Capitol building Sunday, prepared for the threat of possible armed protests flagged by the FBI.
But the large law enforcement patrolled quiet streets surrounding the building — pro-Trump extremists nowhere in sight.
Vehicle access to the Capitol building Sunday morning was blocked by dump trucks and police officers. The building was encircled by barricades and Humvees patrolled by armed guardsmen.
The Georgia National Guard had units guarding the Capitol while sending hundreds of troops and airmen to Washington, D.C., to assist in security ahead Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Gov. Brian Kemp extended an executive order authorizing the Guard to assist the Georgia Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement in response to the threat of armed protests.
Despite national warnings of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, the scene was quiet during the weekend.
Georgia National Guard Gen. Thomas Carden said it seemed the state’s message of being prepared and ready to respond to any violence was “heard and comprehended.”
Most lawmakers will not be at the Capitol building next week. Both the House and the Senate will not meet so the budget committees can tackle the amended fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budgets.
This is a developing story.
