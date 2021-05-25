Art 'an outlet' for Murray County High School valedictorian

Murray County High School valedictorian Ashleigh Feltman has flourished creatively in a number of artistic mediums during the past several years.
"She doesn't have a particular medium that she is the best at, (but, rather) chooses one and doesn't quit until she has achieved her best," said Ashli Solinger, an art teacher at Murray County High School, which held its graduation last week. "She is self-motivated — she throws herself into her projects with gusto — (and) has done a phenomenal job with every medium she has tried."
Feltman is currently concentrating on fabrics, including embroidery, batik — an Indonesian technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to whole cloth — and even clothing.
"I really like working with fabrics a lot," Feltman said. "I'm craftier than artsy."
Feltman was influenced from an early age artistically by her older sister, who went to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).
In fact, when her grandmother taught her sister to sew, "I was jealous, so she taught me, too, (when I was) 14," Feltman said. "We made two dresses I can no longer fit into because I've outgrown them."
Her other grandmother has also chipped in with sewing tips and tricks, and "I think they both like that I get to use (sewing in my art)," she said. "It's good to use a skill, and it's unique, so it helps me stick out."
Feltman was named a national finalist in the River of Words: Youth Art and Poetry contest sponsored by Saint Mary's College of California not once but in back-to-back years.
As a high school sophomore, "I was surprised, because I wasn't expecting it, and I called my mom right away," Feltman said. The second time, as a junior, "I was surprised again — not as surprised as the first time — and very happy about it."
In Feltman's sophomore year, the contest had 4,400 entries, 1,200 from Georgia alone, and 100 national finalists were named, 50 for art and 50 for poetry, she said.
"I got to go to San Francisco, and I had a lot of fun out there."
Feltman toured the famous Alcatraz prison site, Angel Island and Pier 39, among other highlights, including a reception at Saint Mary's College where Feltman and the other finalists discussed the inspiration for their works, she said.
"I wanted to go again (last spring), but unfortunately the (COVID-19) pandemic happened."
As a junior, she opted to enter a quilted piece. The quilt depicts various marine animals, a theme of her art, and she wanted to depict an unhealthy reef on the other side of the quilt, but only one side was permitted by regulations.
"I may still do that," she said. "I want to show a healthy reef versus an unhealthy reef, because of pollution and climate change."
Feltman graduated from high school with an associate's degree in general science studies through Dalton State College, where she was dual enrolled, and her ultimate goal is to become a marine veterinarian, because "I really like the ocean and marine animals," she said. "It was very hard making the decision of marine veterinarian over (animal) trainer, but I thought (animals would) benefit more if I helped them medically."
The hummingbird embroidery piece, "Delightful Drink," that earned her national finalist status sophomore year, is rich in detail, which made it time consuming, she said.
"If I sat and did this constantly, it would have taken a couple of weeks, but I took breaks, so it took two months."
"I got blisters in my fingers from trying to pull (threads) through," she added. "I had to wear a thimble."
Her batik pieces only require roughly a week, but "sewing takes longer," she said. Her larger efforts, like the batik pieces, don't have as much detail as more modest-sized art, like "Delightful Drink."
"You have to keep it simple with bigger pieces, otherwise, it's super cluttered," she said. With smaller pieces, "it's just ingrained in me that I have to make all the details right."
"I have to learn to accept the way (my art) works out," she said. "I always judge my art very, very harshly, and my teacher fusses at me for it."
That teacher, Solinger, said, "Her artwork is amazing, (and) she puts so much thought into the planning stage of her pieces."
Beginning with her sophomore year, her first with Solinger as her art teacher, Solinger gave Feltman more room to explore in class, and they developed a mentor-mentee relationship.
"She kind of let me do my own thing, but I can go to her for opinions," Feltman said. "She has another point of view, so sometimes she sees things I don't, and she can help me fix (the artwork) if it needs it."
This year, Feltman has worked to improve her skills on the pottery wheel, as well as learning to sculpt. She was also heavily involved with the high school's drama program, from singing on stage to designing the giant plant and making "the little puppet" for a production of "Little Shop of Horrors."
Feltman "has a beautiful voice, (and) her artistic talents are very diverse," Solinger said. "She is such a wonderful young lady to work with, (and) I am going to miss her next year."
Art "gives me control over one aspect (of life), it relaxes me at school, and it relieves stress," Feltman said. "It's an outlet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.