Reading an email with the news that she was this year's Spigel Prize winner from the Creative Arts Guild, "you can imagine the scream — I think all the neighbors heard (my mother and I) — and it left me speechless, except for the scream," Dalton High School senior Belisa Borrego said with a smile. "I'm very, very happy, and very very honored."
"Art is a part of me, (so) this is a huge thing for me," Borrego said. When she started art as a child, she knew immediately this was "not something you leave, (but, rather), something you can't live without."
The Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts — which includes a cash prize and an opportunity to present a solo exhibition in the Guild this month — is awarded each year during the Student Arts Expo to a local high school senior and is named after the Guild's first executive director, who was instrumental in the founding of the Guild more than 50 years ago.
Borrego has received several awards from the Guild previously, as well as first place in the Georgia Agricultural Fair with a clay piece this year — the same piece that earned her a spot in the all-state competition — but there's "lots of competition" for the Spigel Prize, she said. "It's the top of the top of local high school senior" artists.
Borrego will be officially honored at 6 p.m. Friday during the opening of the Student Arts Expo, which features kindergarten-grade 12 artwork from public, private, and homeschool students in Whitfield and Murray counties. Friday's reception, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., is open to the public, and student art will remain on display through March 25.
It's "rare for a high school student to be so developed an artist as Belisa, (and) she is easily one of the best artists to come through our school," said Trevor Ledford, a longtime art instructor at Dalton High. "What makes her unique is that she has a rare combination of technical skill, concept design, originality, humility, and teachability."
Borrego is from Cuba, and her grandmother on her father's side made sure she had access to a private art teacher, she said. "She always put me in it, and I learned a lot."
Though it could be difficult to procure art supplies in the country, "my parents gave me all I need to make art," and she developed quickly as an artist, she said. "I took it seriously, and I (was focused) on improving."
Borrego came to the United States in 2017, "a really tough transition, (and) I think most immigrants would agree with me," she said. "The language, the people, all of it is new."
While learning a new country, culture, and language, Borrego advanced her knowledge of art on her own through social media and YouTube videos from artists she admired, she said. "I had no one to guide me, but I could not just sit and wait; I had to start searching, working, and learning."
"Some days, I was overwhelmed by the language, (so she sought refuge in art, since) art is another language, the one I've been (communicating) with since I was little, expressing my feelings and thoughts," she said. Art has been "stress relief and an escape."
She wants viewers of her art to feel the same "calm I found in my paintings," she said. "We've all been though a lot, (so) I created a place of peace and imagine myself there."
Another theme of her art is "striving toward your goal to earn the prize," she said. "Get over obstacles — even ones you can't control — and make a great effort."
The lesson of her "Inner Child" piece is "you have to stick with it, and keep doing what you love most," she said. "Art will always stick with me."
An illness as a ninth-grader forced her from school for a time, and then the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted her progression as an artist, but she credits Dalton High art teachers Melissa Lambert and Ledford for strides she's made as a Catamount.
"They've encouraged me to not change what I want to express, but to get better" at doing so, along with working on a larger canvas than her trademark small, detailed pieces, she said. "They actually pay attention (to me), and in a million ways, I want to say 'Thank you' for the love, help, and interest they've showed me."
Borrego "came to the U.S. with an above-average skill level due to her early art training in Cuba, but she was able to keep growing as an artist by applying things I and her other teachers at Dalton High were teaching her," Ledford said. "I pushed her to do bigger work, to experiment with new mediums, and to increase the output of her body of work."
Borrego began with painting, drawing, and watercolor, but she expanded to acrylic paintings and oils, and she's since "gotten into ceramic sculptures and even digital art," Ledford said. "She has her hands in a bit of everything, and her ideas are such that all she has to do is learning the technical aspects to translate her ideas."
"I love variety, and I like to learn new mediums and materials," Borrego said. Her mother recently bought her a digital iPad, which has "opened up a whole new path of art that's very beautiful and modern."
"Inspiration comes from anywhere, but for me, it's usually nature, mostly the sea," Borrego said. Raised on a "tropical island, the sea was always near me, and I view the sea like another world; when you're diving, it's the closest thing to flying."
Borrego has "overcome language barriers and learned how to write engaging artist statements for her shows," among other skills, Ledford said. "She has exhibited her work at a gallery in Cleveland, Tennessee, alongside professional artists, which is rare for such a young artist," too.
"She has risen to meet all challenges and I couldn't be prouder," Ledford added. "I can't wait to see what she does once she graduates, (as) I know she will be super successful in whatever career she chooses."
