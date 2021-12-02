CHATSWORTH — New York artist Michael Albert recently taught Gladden Middle School students how to create their own pop art collages, but he wanted to impart an even deeper — and more valuable — message.
"We can come up with our own dream and work hard to make it happen," Albert said. "I've been working on my dream for 30 years."
It's "important for them (the students) to learn about different artists and artwork so they feel this is something they can do one day if they want," said Mandy White, an art teacher at Gladden Middle School. "It's really good for them."
"Most of these kids have never been to an art museum or art show," but now they know a living artist and his work, White added. "They've been looking a lot at his posters (hanging in White's classroom) — you can look at them forever" — and were "very excited" for Albert's visit.
It is "pretty cool" to receive an artist visit for the first time, said seventh-grader Dusty Hilburn. "I'd never heard of" this method of creating art before, but "it's definitely easier" than some other styles, as "you get any box, scissors, cut and make it."
"Everyone has what they need" on hand, Albert said. It's "accessible."
It's "fun, something you can enjoy," said seventh-grader Roxana Toledo. "You just cut it and put it together."
Albert uses everyday materials, from cereal boxes to junk mail to photographs, to create his collages, which "keeps that stuff out of the landfill," he said. "There's so much waste in our everyday lives we throw away (so it doesn't) become clutter."
Karen Rangel especially appreciates "that he uses trash to make art," said the eighth-grader. "That needs to be done more" due to "all the pollution and waste."
"This is a new type of art I've barely started — I've been drawing since second grade — and I can't wait to see how" it'll turn out, she added. "It's very interesting."
Albert has created all manner of collages, from flags and words to brand mashups and maps, and more details on his art can be found online at michaelalbert.com. He's even done collages of the "To Be or Not to Be" soliloquy from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.
"Some works are larger and take a really long time," while other projects focus on "very little things, like tiny flags," he said. "Something doesn't have to be big to be serious."
"I'm working very hard to create meaningful art people like to look at and find interesting," he said. Generally, "if I like it, chances are others will like it, too."
Albert began drawing extensively when he was a child. He attended New York University's Business School, and while in college, he "got interested" in various types of art through visits to the city's extensive network of museums, he said. He created his own brand — Sir Real — of fruit juices, jams and jellies, and he enjoyed the artwork he did to accompany the brand.
He also found himself with "lots of labels ... I no longer needed," which fed into the collaging idea, he said. "It's familiar, yet there's so much you can do with it."
He eventually began using his own photos for pieces, such as a collage of his mother he created from a photo of her, before snapping his own photos of images specifically for collaging, such as one of the Empire State Building, he said. "There's no wrong or right way to do this."
White first became acquainted with Albert roughly a decade ago when he visited Whitfield County Schools for workshops as part of the Jonas Foundation's program that sends artists into schools, and "the kids loved it," she said. "This is a unique opportunity for our students and a great experience."
"I'm almost certain you'll enjoy doing this," Albert told the Gladden students before they began their collaging. "The most important thing is try to enjoy the experience and have fun."
Albert is "a people person," so he enjoys traveling the country meeting new people at schools, museums, libraries and elsewhere, he said. The adventures also allow him to explore the "local flavor," as "different places have different brands" for food, beverages and other items and "I love that."
Albert presents examples of his work to groups, discusses them, then turns his audience loose to explore their own ideas through collaging.
"You have the freedom of coming up with your own ideas," he said. "There are lots of areas of life where you have to do things and do them in a certain way, but you can really do this any way you like."
In most classes, "there's always someone watching over you, and you can't do it your own way," Hilburn said. With this project, however — and art class, generally — "there's no one saying you can't do it that way."
Hilburn selected a Kellogg's Cosmic Brownies Cereal box for his collage, and he planned to emphasize the Little Debbie logo, he said. "It seemed interesting."
"Since it's (almost) Halloween, and I love pumpkins," Rangel opted to create a pumpkin collage from a Reese's Peanut Butter Cups box, and the colors matched perfectly, she said. "I made different shapes (from the box) and put it in the drawing of the pumpkin to create something new."
Art "is fun, kind of like a game you make up yourself, and I like doing this," Albert said. "To come up with your own idea and create is fun."
White's "students enjoyed meeting Albert and the hands-on opportunity to create their own collages," she said. "Giving students different ways to express themselves helps build critical thinking skills that will help them in life."
