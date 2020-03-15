Artist Tim Oliphant made the rounds to various Whitfield County Schools elementary buildings this month, teaching students about perspective, contrast, shadow and creativity.
At Cedar Ridge Elementary Thursday, he reminded fourth-graders that art is "always a work in progress," like writing multiple drafts, so it doesn't have to be perfect immediately.
"With a rough draft, it's OK to be messy," said Oliphant, who goes by "Mr. Ollie" professionally. "There's a beginning, middle and end (to a drawing), just like reading a book."
Then, later, artists erase lines in the "clean-up" process and "keep the good lines," he said. "Nobody should see how you made (the drawing)."
Mostly self-taught, Oliphant started freelancing his cartoons and illustrations to newspapers, ad agencies and magazines in Nashville and throughout Tennessee nearly four decades ago, and his work has since appeared in state, regional and national magazines, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission. His cartoons and illustrations have appeared in "The Saturday Evening Post," "Woman’s World," "American Legion," "Boy’s Life" and "Highlights for Children," among others.
He told students at Cedar Ridge that perspective is "important to remember" in art. Objects will appear smaller the farther away they are, and larger as they are closer.
He also showed them how to illustrate motion in drawings, such as the tail of a dog wagging.
An artist can draw small lines off the tail, or several tails to provide a blur effect, he said. "Cartooning is usually about indication, (where) you show something but don't have to be really exact about it."
The "line of action," which indicates movement, is also paramount, even with non-humans, he said. Bugs Bunny, for example, "is still based on human anatomy, and he moves like us."
Contrast is also critical in art, as is use of shadow, he said. For example, the shadow of green grass will be darker than the green grass.
When drawing faces, Oliphant always begins with the nose, rather than eyes, he said. Those who start with eyes too often place them "too high on the face."
In 1987, Oliphant started working with teachers and students throughout his home state of Tennessee as a teaching artist, and he's since assisted numerous schools in states all over the South, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission. He has received a School Bell Award from the Tennessee Education Association for his editorial cartooning work on educational issues, and he was named Outstanding Artist in Residence by The Tennessee Arts Commission.
Oliphant prefers crayons to markers, because the latter bleed and run, while the former are "soft, waxy and blend together."
That makes them ideal for mixing colors together, such as for a sky, he said. Plus, "few things are more satisfying in life than a new box of Crayola's."
Oliphant has visited several of Whitfield County Schools elementary buildings over the past couple of weeks, courtesy of the Jonas Foundation, Creative Arts Guild and Whitfield County Schools.
When drawing, Oliphant always begins with shapes and a sketch, he said. "I'm just determining where I'm going to put everything."
Because her classes are currently learning geometry, it was ideal for Oliphant to discuss the value of shapes Thursday, said Cedar teacher Alleigh Newton. "That really helped."
His presentation also reminded students that "every subject at school is important," Newton said. "They really, really enjoyed it."
As much as any other lesson he imparted, Oliphant simply wants students to trust their imaginations.
"Too many people think they have to stay inside the lines," he said. "I want you to be creative."
