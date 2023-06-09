ACT2, the children’s theater wing of the Artistic Civic Theatre, will present "Tuck Everlasting" June 12-18.
Based on the best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, "Tuck Everlasting" features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.
Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tucks' unending youth she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey (Concord Theatricals).
The cast is led and made up by students from multiple area schools including Kinsley Stephens (Dalton High School) as Winnie Foster, Aaron Coker (Coahulla Creek High School) as Jesse Tuck, Scarlett Mumford (Northwest Whitfield High School) as Mae Tuck, Jeb Bethel (Dalton High School) as Angus Tuck and Titus Adler (homeschool) as Miles Tuck.
The cast also includes Hayden Poe, Julia Petteys, Eden Croninger, Oliver Adler, Luke Rose, Lindy Hester, Eva Ashcraft, Shepherd McKeehan, Bentley Roach, Olivia Akers, Adelyn Croninger, Emma Ramsey, Ben Ramsey, Sophie McKeehan, Jenna Beavers, Ryleigh Petty, Ella Bethel, Alana Lopez, Joanna Bethel and Sadie McKeehan. The cast ranges in age from rising sixth-graders to recently graduated high school seniors.
Directed by Ashlyn Barnett and choreographed by Elizabeth Holland, this is the first full length musical performed by the children’s wing of ACT for the past 20 years. Many of the students have been involved in ACT2 for multiple years and took the challenge on with ease. You are sure to be wowed by the incredible work these students have put in the past six weeks. From the beautiful group vocal numbers to the lively dance numbers, you won’t want to miss this heartwarming show full of heart and local talent.
For tickets and more information, visit actdalton.org or call the box office at (706) 278-4796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.