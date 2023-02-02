Curated by Creative Arts Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown, February’s Gallery FIVE20 Arts in Health exhibit seeks to educate our community about the growing importance of creativity in the field of healthcare, highlights how arts in health experiences elevate compassionate care and patient experience, celebrates the launch of the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program at Hamilton Medical Center administered by the Guild and advocates for the continued support and growth of arts in health at Hamilton and in our community.
As the daughter of a doctor and an occupational therapist who both valued the arts, from a young age Brown always naturally understood and appreciated the connection and intersection of arts and health. It has been a lifetime personal interest and when Brown first returned to Dalton in 2014 to step into the role as the Guild’s executive director she had visions of the Guild pursuing this approach to arts engagement and by doing so supporting Dalton’s healthcare and well-being.
Jane Snipes was one of the board members who interviewed and hired Brown as executive director and served on the board during Brown’s first year before resigning to fulfill her duties as the executive director of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. With a calling to support our community’s healthcare needs and a lifelong passion and appreciation for the arts, Snipes shared the vision of integrating the arts into healthcare, and through the generosity and commitment of Cindy and Chip Howalt that vision was realized and the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program was founded.
“Incorporating the arts into the patient care setting allows us to improve and enhance the patient experience,” Snipes said. “From the installation of original art in public and private spaces at Hamilton to engaging patients with visual art, music, movement and journaling experiences, our goal is to create a healing atmosphere.
“Healthcare visits bring about a range of emotions as patients and families cope with challenging diagnoses and treatment. The arts become a refuge from the intense emotions associated with illness and disease. We are forever grateful to Cindy and Chip, and their family, for embracing a shared vision and taking a chance with us on this collaboration between the arts and healthcare. They understand the impact of creating exceptional programs which support patient needs, advance healthcare and the arts, and in turn elevate our region as a source for destination healthcare.
“How incredible that they are supporting this program at a high level so that we can grow and sustain it into the future. Once again, we see people in this community are committed to excellence and to each other as we design our future together. “
In February 2020 before programming began, a site visit to observe the UF Health — University of Florida Shands Arts in Medicine program in Gainesville, Florida, offered an experiential model of a working Arts in Health program and solidified goals for formalizing an Arts in Health program at Hamilton. Brown and Snipes along with Terri Woodruff, executive director of the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, and Rita Harris of the Peeples Cancer Institute left the three-day immersive experience excited about all of the possibilities ahead and began planning for an arts program at Hamilton.
As the Guild was charged with delivering the hands-on arts experiences at Hamilton, Brown felt it was her responsibility to ensure that the Guild was prepared to follow best practices and provide a top-notch program. This led her to pursue a master’s degree in Arts in Medicine from the University of Florida. With her graduation approaching in May, Brown confirms that her experiences at the University of Florida’s Arts in Medicine Program have opened her eyes to the vast world of arts in healthcare, offered information that will support an optimal program for the Hamilton Health Care System and have fostered invaluable networks and relationships that will support relevant programming in Dalton for years to come.
“Arts in Health is an innovative healthcare field that exemplifies compassionate care and elevates the patient experience,” Brown said. “We are so very lucky that Hamilton continues to be an industry leader and is once again leaping forward with another approach to improve healthcare experiences in Dalton. It is a true honor for the Creative Arts Guild to partner with Hamilton and use our mission of the arts to support their mission of community health. I remain appreciative for the partnership and for the generous gift of Chip and Cindy Howalt to support this connection of the arts and health in our community.”
During the last two years Brown has provided arts experiences at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) and the Peeples Cancer Institute, using these facilities for pilot programs. The results have been rewarding for all involved.
Woodruff agrees: “The Arts in Health program has been a positive addition to the services at ASCI. Participating in creating art impacts memory, mood and motor skills. These arts activities have positively impacted children and their siblings. They are smiling with pride to display their creations.”
This exhibit will take the viewer on a journey into arts in health in which Brown shares her experience as an arts in health practitioner, as a parent and family caregiver to her son who requires frequent medical care and as a participant as she shares how she uses the arts and a creative practice to improve her own health and well-being.
The exhibit continues with highlights from the different areas of the Guild and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation partnership, including the environmental arts in health procurement and curation at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, the Peeples Cancer Institute and the Bandy Endoscopy Center, the early phases of the patient arts in health programming supported by the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program and how arts in health can continue to support public health initiatives in this community.
The exhibit opens with a public reception on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. and will remain on display at the Guild through Feb. 24.
For more information about the exhibit and the Arts and Wellness Program at Hamilton Medical Center, contact Brown at amandab@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 259-1974.
