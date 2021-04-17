As the number of COVID-19 cases remains low, Dalton Public Schools continues march toward 'normal'

Dalton Public Schools students 16 and older can receive their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Dalton High School on Wednesday.
Parents of students can be vaccinated along with their children. Students younger than 18 need at least one parent or guardian with them to receive the vaccine, while those 18 and older can do so on their own.
Necessary paperwork will be available at the high school, so students and parents can fill it out in advance, said Superintendent Tim Scott. The vaccination window will be 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with the date for the second vaccination May 12 at the same time.
In March, the school system partnered with the Whitfield County Health Department to vaccinate staff members at their schools, and since then, multiple faculty members have been considered "close contacts" of someone with COVID-19, but they didn't have to quarantine because they had been vaccinated, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer for Dalton Public Schools. Those who are at least two weeks past their final vaccination no longer have to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19, per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, there were four cases of COVID-19 among Dalton Public Schools students and two for staff members, with 43 students and two staff members having to quarantine, Woods said. The modest number of positive cases is "consistent" with recent weeks, and down sharply from this winter's peak.
For the week that ended Jan. 8, for example, the system recorded 75 total COVID-19 cases, 52 among students, according to the school system. However, no more than four students have tested positive in a given week since mid-February, when there were eight cases, and no more than four staff members have tested positive in any week since late January, when there were nine cases.
As the numbers continue "looking really good," more individuals get vaccinated, and weather improves, making outdoor events more practical, "we want to get back to some normal activities," Scott said. Awards ceremonies, field days and graduations are poised to return this year after having to be canceled — or at least radically altered — due to the pandemic last year.
Dalton High School is scheduled to have commencement at 8 p.m. on May 28 at Harmon Field, with a limit of seven guests per student, said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools. Morris Innovative High School's graduation is slated for 5 p.m. that same day at the Wink Theatre, with ticket information and capacity to be announced.
Last year, Dalton High held "drive-thru" graduation at Harmon Field over multiple nights, with family members required to remain in their vehicle. Morris Innovative seniors could select time slots over several days to visit the school's gym in their cap and gown with close family members, receive diplomas (and any other honors and recognitions they earned), exchange pleasantries with teachers and staff, and take commemorative photos.
"We're moving back to normal, but we're still going to be careful," Scott said. For example, the school system's mask mandate inside facilities remains in place, although that mandate could be dropped for the 2021-22 academic year "if everything continues in a positive" direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.