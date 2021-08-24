As virus surges across the area, Whitfield, Murray jails seeing increases in COVID-19

Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said the county jail had been relatively untouched by COVID-19. Until July.
"We went over a year-and-a-half with just a small number of cases," he said. "From July 21 to last Friday, roughly a month, we had 62 inmates test positive for COVID-19. We had 12 employees who have tested positive for the virus. We actually had one (employee) test positive (Monday)."
"We have not had any inmates who have needed to be hospitalized," Davenport said. "They were quarantined in their cell block. Most of them have come out of quarantine. I think we still have one, maybe two, still under quarantine."
Capt. Wesley Lynch of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office did not provide numbers but said the jail here has seen a "dramatic increase" in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the "majority of the jail is on lockdown to help fight the spread."
"That doesn’t mean that they are positive, but we’ve put quarantine measures up in almost all areas to prevent mass spread," he said. "Not that everyone is positive, just that we have initiated lockdown to prevent it from getting that far."
In both jails, those who show symptoms of COVID-19 are tested, and those under quarantine are checked regularly by medical staff.
Lynch said that as of Monday the Whitfield jail had five staff members "on leave, or returning from COVID leave, or recovering from COVID. Of those, at least four had outside contact with a COVID-positive person prior to the onset of symptoms."
Lynch said only one inmate has had to be hospitalized because of COVID-19.
"This inmate was only at the hospital a few hours and was returned due to perceived minor symptoms," he said. "Most individuals who are quarantined will be quarantined for at least 14 days. This may be extended if individuals have more severe symptoms."
Carol Savage said her son is an inmate in the Whitfield County jail and was concerned when he became ill a couple of weeks ago.
"He has Crohn's disease and isn't in the best of health," she said. "But he tested negative and has gotten better. He tells me he's on the only cell block or pod that isn't locked down. But he always wears a mask. He's been adamant about wearing a mask, even before (he was jailed)."
Officials in both counties said it is difficult to keep COVID-19 out of jails when it is rampant in the community.
"This is because our multiple new arrests daily create additional contacts and draw from the local population," said Lynch. "Also, it is not uncommon for individuals to have the virus and have minor or no symptoms at all. Besides these complications, we also have to deal with the fact that many inmates will not tell us if they become ill because they do not want to be placed in quarantine, which increases the spread in the population, especially if those inmates are moved to different parts of the jail."
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that in the two weeks that ended Monday, Whitfield County had 927 confirmed new COVID-19 cases. Murray County had 312. Whitfield County had 886 new cases per 100,000 population, and Murray County had 775 per 100,000. By comparison, Gwinnett County had 326 new cases per 100,000 population, DeKalb County had 451 and Fulton County had 465.
Hamilton Medical Center on Monday reported it had 69 COVID-19 patients; 15 were in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 13 were on ventilators. The hospital had 49 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. Eleven were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
"We are issuing masks, offering free vaccinations weekly (we have had tremendous support from the health department) and are requiring masks in the facility," said Lynch. "We also isolate new (even asymptomatic) inmates into similar areas to prevent the spread to other parts of the facility if an outbreak occurs, use video communication with the courts and others, along with numerous other means of control and social distancing."
Davenport said inmates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they enter the Murray jail and placed in containment cells before being placed into the general population. He said the jail also provides masks and works with the Murray County Health Department to provide free COVID-19 vaccine for those who want it.
