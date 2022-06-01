On Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aspen Dental locations nationwide — including at 849 Shugart Road in Dalton — open their doors to provide free care to military veterans and their families across the country.
Now in its eighth year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Veterans can call (844) 277-3646 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.
Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com for more information.
