The first all-female group of REACH Scholars officially signed their pledges recently at Dalton Junior High School, a "life-changing commitment," said Superintendent Tim Scott.
"It's amazing," Scott added. REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) "is a magnificent program."
Dalton Junior High Principal Missie McKinney had been involved with REACH previously as an assistant principal at Dalton High School, and "I've seen the first group of (REACH Scholars) graduate high school, (but it's) very exciting" to have an even closer relationship with REACH Scholars beginning their journeys at the junior high, she said.
"This is truly a special day, (as REACH) offers extraordinary opportunities," from mentorships with teachers to academic coaches to college scholarships, and "it's awesome" to have the "first all-girl group."
"Way to go, you've made some very good decisions to get where you are today, so please continue that and believe in yourself," she told this year's group members during their signing ceremony Dec. 3. "You're capable of more than you can imagine."
This is "very important to me, and I'm very proud of myself, but I'm doing it for my family (even more than myself)," said Valeria Alvarez, a sixth-grade Young Georgia Authors winner — Young Georgia Authors is a writing competition sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education — and volleyball player who maintained a 95%-or-better average in grades six and seven. "My parents, I saw the look on their face when I (told them I was a REACH Scholar), and they were so happy for me."
Being a REACH Scholar is "a great privilege for me, (as) my parents always pushed me to go to college, but we don't have that much money because my siblings are in college, and college is expensive," said Jasmin Gonzalez, a member of the chorus at her elementary and middle schools. It'll also "help me because a lot of people will support me when things get hard, (so) I'm very grateful."
She wants a career where "I can help my family," so she plans to pursue science or medicine, she said. At City Park School, she was in an all-girls engineering club, and she won a fifth-grade science award, but she's considering medicine more as she saw the way her sister, Jacquelin, "helped kids every day during the (COVID-19) pandemic" as a behavioral therapist.
Janet Montoya is "always trying to show my parents I'm capable of doing things, (so) being a REACH Scholar is important to me, and it'll help me" with college acceptance, "because it looks good on a résumé," said the first-grade Young Georgia Authors winner, who spent two years as a "reading buddy" with other students. "It's an advantage, and I'm really thankful."
Being a REACH Scholar "means a lot, because I never thought I'd do something like this," said Allyson Lugo Pacheco, who was a student of the year at Brookwood School in first grade and a three-time student of the term in middle school. "School has always been (challenging) for me, (as) I've always been smart, but not as smart as others."
"My teachers, and my mom, have been huge," she added. "They've pushed me and given me a lot of help."
Her "dream" is to become an anesthesiologist and attend Stanford University, she said.
"Ever since I knew about (that profession) and (saw) it in surgeries, I've loved what they do."
Becoming a REACH Scholar showcases what Gabriela Ruelas has already accomplished, that "I've been successful enough," and in the future, she'll carry less of a financial burden for college because of the $10,000 REACH Scholarship, she said.
The Brookwood School alumna, who received a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) award and was a "distinguished learner" while at the school, hopes to attend the University of Georgia or Georgia State University to become a legal adviser.
She values the financial compensation available within the legal profession, which can aid her and her family, but I also "want to help people and be a good citizen," she said. She also hopes to continue pursuing her other hobbies of writing and art.
"My family doesn't have a lot of money, and I want to help as much as I can," said Donaji Pacheco, who hopes to study at the Savannah College of Art and Design and become an interior designer. "I like seeing things go from plain to what I imagine and seeing it before and after."
Alvarez said, "I'd be the first college graduate in my family, (which is) a really big deal," and she wants to major in engineering, so she has her eyes set on Georgia Tech, as it's "a really good school (for engineering) but not too far away from home," she said. It would be "really cool to design (products) and have my own business."
Montoya wants to be a professional soccer player and/or help law enforcement in apprehending criminals through her forensic work on deceased individuals, she said.
"I've always found mysteries very interesting."
A soccer player for eight years, the sport "helps me get my anger out, and it just makes me smile," she said. "Sometimes, it also makes me cry, but that comes with" competitive sports.
REACH is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that aims to support students in their education, and it's part of the state’s Complete College Georgia initiative, which was launched in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.
REACH school systems identify low-income seventh-graders who display academic promise and provide them with the academic, social and financial support they need to graduate from high school and succeed in college, while REACH Scholars pledge to fulfill their end of the bargain by maintaining good grades, attendance and behavior through the rest of this school year and high school.
In eighth grade, REACH Scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, behavior and attendance; meet regularly with mentors; and attend various REACH activities. Their parents or guardians agree to support their pursuits, and REACH Scholars are eligible for as much as $10,000 in scholarships during college at any HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally)-eligible Georgia two- or four-year postsecondary institution.
"This is a special group of young people," said Lauren Watkins, a counselor at the junior high who is in charge of the REACH program at the school. "I challenge each Scholar to set high goals and never give up, (because) it's all within reach."
