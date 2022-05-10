Randy Kittle just intended to be a good citizen when he showed up at a volunteer firefighter meeting one day in late 1978.
He liked what he heard and decided to volunteer for the Whitfield County Fire Department early the next year.
Little did he know then that more than 43 years later he would be retiring as the No. 2 man in the department.
Well-wishers packed Fire Station 8 during a party on April 29 — Kittle’s last day on the job — to thank the humble public servant for his decades of service to the department, including 28 years as assistant chief.
“We’ve got so many young people now in the department,” Kittle explained when asked why he was retiring, “and I figure it’s time for them to step up and take the reins and go with it.”
Kittle was one of those young people in late 1978 when he had just bought a house in Whitfield County and was approached about joining the fledgling volunteer fire department, which had been organized in the county just the year before.
“Everybody was telling me they needed volunteers,” he said, “so I thought, heck, I’ll give it a shot, and that was 43 years ago and I’ve loved it ever since.”
Kittle attended his first meeting at Station 1 on Jan. 7, 1979, and by April 1982 he had decided to become a full-time firefighter at Station 3 in Dawnville. In those days, station coordinators, as paid firefighters were called then, worked 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week and were on call “everything after that,” he said.
“Before that, I had been a mechanic for a while and had sold insurance, and then when you go to the fire department, that’s just a totally different world,” he said. “I realized after three years (as a volunteer), this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
He wound up staying at Station 3 for approximately 10 years, moved over to Station 1 to work in maintenance, and then was promoted to assistant chief in 1994, “and I’ve been there ever since.”
During his 43-year career, Kittle has worked under only three fire chiefs, starting with Pete Gunn in 1979, then with Carl Collins through 2014, and lastly with Ed O’Brien.
“I’ve had some good bosses,” he said. “They’ve all been great to me.”
O’Brien returned the compliment, saying it’s been “great” working with “my right-hand man” during the past eight years.
“He’s been loyal, dedicated and hard-working for the county,” O’Brien said. “This has been a day I dreaded coming, but I’m happy for Randy. He’s left a good, strong legacy. It’s the longest-living name in the department.”
O’Brien said it will be hard to replace “that kind of experience, 43 years worth, and Randy knows where this department started as a small volunteer department to what it has become today. He’s seen a lot of changes.”
Kittle agreed, saying firefighting is “a lot safer” than it used to be. “You know, it’s a wonder back then that somebody didn’t get killed, things we did,” he said. “We didn’t have the equipment they have nowadays to help keep them from getting hurt.”
The biggest advances during his career, he said, have been better turnout gear, thermal imaging cameras and trucks that are capable of pumping much more water onto a fire than in the past.
“Training has also evolved so much more now,” he added.
Now, though, Kittle said he and his wife of 48 years, Deborah, will be doing some traveling and making more time for their two children (Rob Kittle, recently promoted to human resources director for Whitfield County Schools, and Erin Privett, a teacher in Cartersville) and five grandchildren ranging in age from 6 to 22.
As he explained to O’Brien about his retirement, “I stuck a fork in it and it was done,” Kittle said with a laugh.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s really been a pleasure working for Whitfield County. I couldn’t ask for no nicer guys to work with that would go to the fire for you. (I’ll miss the) camaraderie between all the guys and all that. It’s one big family. It’s always been that way, so yeah, I’ll miss that part of it. But I told the chief, I’ll still be going around visiting the stations, if you don’t mind. I want to see them, stay in touch with them, know what’s going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.