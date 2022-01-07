Associates receive Heart of Hamilton Award for exceptional acts

During the last few months Hamilton Health Care System presented the Heart of Hamilton Award to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.
Recipients were Kaitlin Begley, Admissions; Hannah Catlett, Patient Access; Kim Walker, administration; Beanie Jones, surgical unit; Martha Rodriquez, Mother/Baby unit; Grace Pierce, Mother/Baby unit; Miriam Starr, Mother/Baby unit; Bo Barrett, Materials Management; Lourdes Exeni, Guest and Volunteer Services; Sara Williams, Hospice; Amy Moore, Progressive Care; Elizabeth Hill, Royal Oaks; Rhonda Townsend, 3A medical unit; Danny Wright, administration; Pam Headrick, Endoscopy; Melissa Haygood, Respiratory Care; Emily Stern, Imaging; Crystal Hernandez, Imaging; Cavanaugh Scott, 3A medical unit; Camrie Ackerman, Rehabilitation Care; Sara Kate Rogers, Rehabilitation Care; Rachel Goode, Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus; Paola Suarez-Barrios, Health Information Management; Mary Slack, Patient Access; and Kristie Hughes, Wood Dale Health and Rehabilitation.
The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the “Heart of Hamilton” (serving with compassion through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence).
Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at hamiltonhealth.com/heartofhamilton or at one of the recognition boxes located around the system.
“Our associates make a difference in so many ways,” said Shelia Baker, Heart of Hamilton committee chair. “They’re truly the heart of the organization.”
Heart of Hamilton Award
Hamilton Health Care System focuses on serving with compassion. Through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence, associates and volunteers demonstrate their commitment to the people of the community. When associates and volunteers go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of patients, family members, guests or other associates and volunteers, Hamilton is committed to recognizing their extraordinary actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.