During the last few months Hamilton Health Care System presented the Heart of Hamilton Award to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.
“It’s great to be a part of an organization where our associates consistently provide excellent care for patients and family members and each other,” said Brandon Burge, Heart of Hamilton committee chair. “When associates go above and beyond to make a significant difference in someone’s experience it’s important that we recognize them.”
Recipients of the Heart of Hamilton Award are Sarah Bond, surgical unit; Christopher Tieck, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services; Amber Tuck, surgical unit; Crystal Smith, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services; Karah Thompson, Westcott Beckler Morrison medical unit; Gwen Harden, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation; Sam Nichols, Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation; Patsy Ogles, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation; Dr. John Lelli, internal medicine; Katie Winkler, Human Resources; Luz Hernandez, labor and delivery unit; Megan Bethune, labor and delivery unit; Kimberly Newport, ambulatory infusion; Chad Hall, Food Services; Madison Williamson, mother/baby unit; and Rachel Earley, Gift Shop. Rafael Nocum, Food Services, received the Hamilton Hero Award.
The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the “Heart of Hamilton” (serving with compassion through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence).
Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at hamiltonhealth.com/heartofhamilton or at one of the recognition boxes located around the system. The awards are able to be submitted for individuals or groups.
A Heart of Hamilton Recipient of the Year is chosen from among the top recipient selections throughout the year.
“Our associates are the heart of the organization,” said Burge. “These associates showed true compassion for others, whether patients, family members or other associates. Their actions truly made a positive difference.”
Heart of Hamilton Award
Hamilton Health Care System focuses on serving with compassion. Through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence, associates and volunteers demonstrate their commitment to the people of the community. When associates and volunteers go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of patients, family members, guests or other associates and volunteers, Hamilton is committed to recognizing their extraordinary actions.
