Over the last several months, Hamilton Health Care System presented the Heart of Hamilton Award to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.
“It’s great to be a part of an organization where our associates consistently provide excellent care for patients and family members and each other,” said Brandon Burge, Heart of Hamilton committee chair. “When associates go above and beyond to make a significant difference in someone’s experience, it’s important that we recognize them.”
Recipients of the Heart of Hamilton Award were:
• Ashley Broadrick, wellness
• Maria Kimmerling, respiratory
• Adam Rymer, Chris Goforth and Isaiah Ingle, grounds
• Lori Brown, Hamilton Long Term Care
• Lorena Pena, food services
• Josh Rochester, Royal Oaks
• Stephanie Malveaux, nursing
• Adam Dillinger and Cody Sullivan, maintenance
• Brittany Pratt, nursing
• Teresa Rountree, surgical services
• Frank Edwards, information services
• Nicole Davis, surgical services
• Rachel Ogle, marketing
• Jennifer Waldrop and Amanda Starks, neonatal intensive care
• Michelle Maddux and Pam Sanders, case management
• Joann Johnson and Maria Lopez, cardiovascular intensive care
• Jada Davis, Deanna Burchett and MarySue Smith, Hamilton Long Term Care
• Teresa Riddle, nursing
• Ellen Goodwin, nursing
• Becky Lowe, Royal Oaks
• Laura Calderon, case management
• Scott Cavanaugh, nursing
• Jennifer Little, Hamilton Physician Group
• Erin Trentham, Alex Wade and James Shoemaker, Bradley Whiteside Rehabilitation
• Tammy Cline, admissions
• Chrissy Holbert and Jessica Brown, imaging
• Sandy Usrey, food services
• Breann Young, Hamilton Physician Group
• Amy Stafford, nursing
• Brenda Guinn, risk management
• Tyler Chase, imaging
• Melinda Edgeman, nursing
• Kerry Collum and Seth Lang, materials management
• Kayla Taylor, population health
• Emily Everett, nursing
• Kyle Kittle, maintenance
• Kris Godfrey, human resources
• Avery Hart, pharmacy
• Melanie Owens, nursing
• Kathleen Smith, Hamilton Home Health
The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the “Heart of Hamilton” (serving with compassion through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence).
Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at hamiltonhealth.com/heartofhamilton or at one the recognition boxes located around the system. The awards are relevant for individuals or groups.
A Heart of Hamilton Recipient of the Year is chosen from among the top recipient selections throughout the year.
“Our associates are the heart of the organization,” Burge said. “These associates showed true compassion for others — whether patients, family members or other associates. Their actions truly made a positive difference.”
Hamilton Health Care System focuses on serving with compassion. Through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence, associates and volunteers demonstrate their commitment to the people of the community. When associates and volunteers go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of patients, family members, guests or other associates and volunteers, Hamilton is committed to recognizing their extraordinary actions.
