Associates receive Heart of Hamilton Awards for exceptional acts

Pictured are Heart of Hamilton Award recipients for the last several months. In the top row, from left, are Amanda Brock, Julie King, Tim Winterbottom, Angie Baker and John Goodman. In the second row are Teresa Cox, Rodney Pittman, Lamar Hill, Darren Fowler and Amanda Horne. In the third row are Dr. Travis Carroll, Anthony Sides, Andrea Griffith, Jessica Whitley and Danielle Jones. In the fourth row are Darlene Smithson, Andrea Pack, Christy Gargala, Mary Ellen McCanless and Dr. Lee Connor. In the fifth row are Elijah Earley, Gordon Jones, Jessica Truelove, Michael Burns and Dr. Emily Brandt. In the sixth row are Whitney Rowland, Luz Rivas, Daniel Coito, Charlotte Harden and Diane Martin. In the seventh row are Sylvanna Demming, Marie Roberts, Sherry Cole, Diane Cole and Steve Holcomb.