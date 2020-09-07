Associates receive Heart of Hamilton Awards for exceptional acts

During the last several months, Hamilton Health Care System presented the Heart of Hamilton Award to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.
Recipients were Amanda Brock, Clinical Development; Julie King, Mother-Baby Unit; Tim Winterbottom, Hospice; Angie Baker, Royal Oaks; John Goodman, Regency Park; Teresa Cox, Gift Shop; Rodney Pittman and Lamar Hill, Public Safety; Darren Fowler, Information Services; Amanda Horne, Home Health; Dr. Travis Carroll, Anthony Sides and Andrea Griffith, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Jessica Whitley, Danielle Jones, Darlene Smithson, Andrea Pack, Christy Gargala and Mary Ellen McCanless, Pharmacy; Dr. Lee Connor, Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care; Elijah Earley and Gordon Jones, Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation; Jessica Truelove, Michael Burns and Dr. Emily Brandt, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute; Whitney Rowland, Sports Medicine; Luz Rivas, Laboratory; Daniel Coito, Charlotte Harden, Diane Martin and Sylvanna Demming, Food Services; Marie Roberts, Medical Staff Services; Sherry and Diane Cole, Volunteer Services; and Steve Holcomb, Materials Management.
The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the Heart of Hamilton — serving with compassion through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence.
Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at hamiltonhealth.com/heartofhamilton or at one of the recognition boxes located around the system.
“It’s great to see the positive impact of the actions of our associates,” said Shelia Baker, Heart of Hamilton committee chair. “It’s an honor to work with them.”
Heart of Hamilton Award
Hamilton Health Care System focuses on serving with compassion. Through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence, associates and volunteers demonstrate their commitment to the people of the community. When associates and volunteers go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of patients, family members, guests or other associates and volunteers, Hamilton is committed to recognizing their extraordinary actions.
